Boxing Day Test: India bowl out Australia for 200, need 70 runs to win second Test

By PTI

MELBOURNE: India wrapped up Australia's second innings for 200 in the extended opening session of the fourth day of the second Test to set themselves an easy 70-run target, here on Tuesday.

Lunch was taken with the fall of last Australian wicket and India will begin the chase after the break.

India had taken a 131-run lead on the third day with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112) and Ravindra Jadeja (57) taking the hosts to 326 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 195.

Number six Cameron Green was top-scorer for the hosts with his 45-run knock while make-shift opener Matthew Wade made 40.

Green and Pat Cummins (22) added 57 runs for the seventh wicket with the pitch offering nothing to the bowlers.

The partnership was broken only after the new ball was taken.

For India, debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/37) took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah (2/54) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71) took two wickets apiece.

India are trailing the four-match series 0-1, having lost the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Brief Scores: Australia: 195 and 200 in 103.1 overs (C Green 45, Matthew Wade 40, Marnus Labuschagne 28, Steve Smith 8; M Siraj 3/37, Jasprit Bumrah 2/54, R Jadeja 2/28) India 1st Innings: 326 all out (A Rahane 112, Ravindra Jadeja 57; Mitchell Starc 3/78, Nathan Lyon 3/72).