STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICA president Ashok Malhotra happy with BCCI's grant of Rs 3 crore, hopes all demands will be met gradually

Ashok Malhotra, who has been critical of BCCI in the past for not addressing their demands, was pleased that at least one of their requests have been approved.

Published: 29th December 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) president Ashok Malhotra on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at the BCCI's decision to release an additional funding of Rs 3 crore to run the players' body and hoped their pending demands will be met "sooner than later".

Malhotra, who has been critical of BCCI in the past for not addressing their demands, was pleased that at least one of their requests -- increase in former players' medical insurance from Rs five to Rs 10 lakh -- have been approved.

"We are thankful to the BCCI and secretary Jay Shah for addressing our demands. We had asked for Rs 5 crore initially but had got Rs 2 crore. Now the rest of the amount has been released," Malhotra told PTI.

"Medical insurance cover has been doubled which we wanted. I am confident our other demands will be met sooner than later. I am also told that a committee has been formed to look into revision in players' pension," he said.

The demands, which have not been met yet, include pension for former players, who have played less than 25 first-class games, pension for widows of former cricketers and a benevolent fund to Manoj Prabhakar, whose BCCI ban ended in 2005 for match-fixing charges against him.

ICA, India's first ever players' association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel, was granted Rs 2 crore by the BCCI in February to kickstart its operations.

The cricket board decided to release an additional Rs 3 crore to ICA at its AGM on December 24.

However, it is expected to sustain itself in the long-run.

"We are fine if we get Rs one crore per year from the BCCI. By raising more than 70 lakh for the former players hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, we have shown we can generate funds through other channels," added Malhotra.

ICA's AGM was also held earlier this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Malhotra ICA Indian Cricketers Association
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp