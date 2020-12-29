STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MCG turns out lucky for India again

Indias eight-wicket win in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday was only the eighth time in 50 Test matches they have beaten Australia in Australia.

Published: 29th December 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Australian captain Tim Paine, left, congratulates Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the second cricket test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo | AP)

Australian captain Tim Paine, left, congratulates Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the second cricket test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indias eight-wicket win in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday was only the eighth time in 50 Test matches they have beaten Australia in Australia. Half of these wins -- four, have come at the MCG. India have won one in Perth (2008), one in Sydney (1978) and two in Adelaide (2003 and 2018) besides.

IANS looks at India's wins at the MCG:

1978

Leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrashekhar took 12 wickets for 104 runs -- six each in the two innings -- to help India register a 222-run victory, their first-ever win at the historic venue. Bishan Bedi was the captain. India made 256 runs in the first innings but bowled Aussies out for 213. India then made 343, thanks to Sunil Gavaskar's 118, and bowled out the Aussies for just 164.

1981

A crumbling fifth-day wicket and an inspired spell of fast bowling from Kapil Dev helped India beat Australia by 59 runs. Australia were set a small target of 143 which, on the MCG wicket, looked big enough as there were cracks on the surface. India had made 237 in the first innings with Gundappa Viswanath scoring 114. Aussies replied with 419. India then made 324. A spell of five for 28 from Kapil helped India bowl out Aussies for 83.

2018

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, touring Australia for the first time with the Indian team, picked nine wickets for 86 including six in the first innings to help India thrash Australia by 137 runs. India had ground the Aussie bowling attack for 169.4 overs in the first innings while making 443/7 (declared) and then Bumrah's six-wicket haul bowled Australia out for 151. India were then reduced to 106/8 before they decided to declare as the first innings lead was big enough. The Aussies, chasing 399, were bowled out for 261.

2020

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a brilliant 112 to lead India to a 131-run lead in the first innings after they were reduced to 116/4 and looked like folding below Australia's first-innings total of 191. The Indian bowlers then dismissed the Aussies for just 200 and India chased down the 70-run target losing just two wickets on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp