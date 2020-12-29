STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja joins MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to become 3rd Indian to play 50 games across all three formats

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the support staff for always backing him.

Published: 29th December 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday expressed gratitude after becoming the third Indian cricketer to feature in 50 or more games for the country across all three formats -- Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Jadeja joined Indian captain Virat Kohli and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the elite club.

The all-rounder, who has played 50 Tests, 168 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the support staff for always backing him.

"It's a great honour to join Mahi Bhai and Virat as the only others to have played 50 games across all 3 formats for India. A big thank you to the BCCI, my team mates, the brilliant support staff for showing faith in me and for always backing me. Onwards and upwards. Jai Hind," Jadeja tweeted.

Former skipper Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004, had featured in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India. On the other hand, Kohli has played 87 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 85 T20Is for the Men in Blue.

Jadeja hit his 15th fifty in the longest format of the game on Monday in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. The all-rounder's half-century and skipper Ajinkya Rahane's 12th ton had given India firm control on the game.

Riding on the back of the confidence from day three, India first dismissed Australia for 200 on the fourth morning and then came back to chase the target of 70 in just 15.5 overs.

If one session had cost India the first Test, it was again a session -- which Rahane and Jadeja weathered on the second day of the second Test -- that saw India bag the second game. The win also ensured India moved a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli MS Dhoni India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia Second Test India vs Australia Boxing Day Test Ravindra Jadeja Records
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp