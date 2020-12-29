STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja lends lot of balance to the team: India coach Ravi Shastri

For someone who has 216 Test wickets apart from 1926 runs, Jadeja's restrictive left-arm spin and ability to quickly get through his overs gives respite to the team's fast bowlers.

Published: 29th December 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade during play on day three of the second cricket Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade during play on day three of the second cricket Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Ravindra Jadeja is certainly good enough as a specialist batsman in Test cricket but it is his pure all-round skills that gives the Indian team much-needed balance in the traditional format, feels head coach Ravi Shastri.

Jadeja's contribution in India's eight-wicket victory against Australia at the MCG on Tuesday can't be ignored as he scored an important half-century, picked three wickets and also took two catches in his 50th Test.

Asked if India could look at Jadeja as a pure batsman, Shastri said: "He is a genuine all-rounder and that's why he bats where he is. He can bat at No.6 or even No.5, on given occasions but is a genuine all-rounder. That's why he lends a lot of balance to the side."

For someone who has 216 Test wickets apart from 1926 runs, Jadeja's restrictive left-arm spin and ability to quickly get through his overs gives respite to the team's fast bowlers.

"Also when we play overseas, there is a chance of one of the (fast) bowlers getting injured. You saw with Umesh (Yadav)," said Shastri, referring to the bowler, who is set to miss the next Test due to a calf muscle injury.

"With Jadeja, you get that balance and also the fast bowlers get a respite with both Jaddu and Ash (R Ashwin) bowling."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Ravindra Jadeja india vs australia India vs Australia series India vs Australia Test series India vs Australia second Test India vs Australia Boxing Day Test
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp