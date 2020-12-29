STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ricky Ponting slams Australian batsmen for lacking intent against Indian bowlers

Ricky Ponting conceded that star batsman Steve Smith is struggling and he needs to get back to form if Australia have to stay afloat in the series.

Published: 29th December 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former captain Ricky Ponting on Tuesday slammed the Australian batsmen for lacking intent while facing Indian bowlers in the ongoing Test series, saying the hosts have to stop being "scared of getting out" to arrest the slide.

India registered a remarkable eight-wicket win in the second Test here after a humiliating defeat in the first match in Adelaide where they had scored their lowest ever Test score of 36.

"(Australia) made 191 there (in Adelaide), 195 and 200 here. That's not batting in Test match cricket. And the worry I've got is how long it takes them to get those runs. That's my issue," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"They've got to show some more intent. They can't be scared of getting out. They've got to go out and bat and score runs and they've got to get them quicker than two-and-a-half runs an over."

The legendary batsman said the national selectors "have got more questions to answer now than they have had in a long time".

He said if the Australians were trying to apply themselves and bat for long periods of time, they "haven't been good enough to do that" as can be seen in Adelaide and at the MCG.

"They've scored at two-and-a-half runs an over in Adelaide and here (in Melbourne) and they did (that) against India in the last series out here (and) that was also another losing series.

"I think they need to have a good look at how they're playing."

In the two Tests so far, Australia's highest individual score is Tim Paine's unbeaten 73 in Adelaide, while there have only been three partnerships worth more than 50.

"It's all about partnerships and they haven't had any partnerships through the first couple of games," said Ponting, one of the most successful captains ever in world cricket.

"The cracks are probably painted over from Adelaide."

Ponting conceded that star batsman Steve Smith is struggling and he needs to get back to form if Australia have to stay afloat in the series.

Smith has scored 1, 1 not out, 0 and 8 in the four innings so far.

"Right now, Smith basically hasn't been there, Warner hasn't been there and Marnus has made a couple of 40s but had all sorts of luck and not been able to capitalise.

"They need Warner back, they need Smith to score runs, they need Labuschange to find the form of last summer as well," said the legendary batsman.

"...those three players are so vitally important to this Australian line up. We saw the last tour out here (in 2018-19) with Smith and Warner not being there how frail Australia looked then."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ricky Ponting India vs Australia India vs Australia Series India vs Australia Test Series India vs Australia Second Test India vs Australia Boxing Day Test
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp