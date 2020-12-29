STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Sharma hails Virat Kohli's 'great achievement' after skipper bags two ICC awards

Rohit, who is India's vice-captain in the limited-overs format, lauded Kohli for winning big at the ICC awards.

Published: 29th December 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Monday hailed Virat Kohli's 'great achievement' after the skipper was named the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

Kohli was competing against teammate Rohit, former India skipper MS Dhoni, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field," Kohli said after winning the award.

Rohit, who is India's vice-captain in the limited-overs format, lauded Kohli for winning big at the ICC awards.

"Great achievement," Rohit posted a comment with a clapping hands emoji while congratulating Kohli.

Kohli is the only player to score 10,000-plus ODI runs in this decade. He smashed 39 centuries and 48 fifties during this period with an average of 61.83.

In 2019, Kohli had surpassed former skipper MS Dhoni to become India's most successful Test skipper. After winning the Test against West Indies, Kohli had scripted his 28th Test win as captain.

