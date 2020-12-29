STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This team's character of not giving up augurs well for Indian cricket: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said the win at MCG will lay the foundation of Indian cricket going into the future.

Published: 29th December 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels the win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test is a representation of new India wherein the players love a challenge.

India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval to hand Australia the game, but the Ajinkya Rahane-led side came out all guns blazing and won the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The former opener further said the win at MCG will lay the foundation of Indian cricket going into the future.

"This win actually shows a new India.. an India who is always looking to be positive, an India who is wanting to battle again, and that is so, so heartening to see," Gavaskar told broadcasters Sony Ten after the win.

"This team's character of not giving up, this team's character of sticking it, this team's determination not to lay down and let the Aussies walk all over them. This performance makes all Indian cricket lovers very hopeful for the future," he added.

Gavaskar credited the bowlers for keeping India in the game as they dismissed Australia for 195 in the first essay and for 200 in the second innings.

"If Australia had gotten off to a start of 80-90 for no loss on the first day of this Test, then all sorts of doubts would have started creeping into the Indian players' minds. But that didn't happen due to the Indian opening bowlers," said Gavaskar.

India defeated Australia by eight wickets to level the four-match Test series 1-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The win also ensured India moved a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

