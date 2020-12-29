TNCA makes changes to constitution, to be fully compliant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in its 88th AGM held virtually on Monday made a couple of changes to its constitution which will make the body fully compliant with the Lodha Panel recommendations. As a result, the TNCA will have only one vice-president instead of two as the members unanimously agreed to the proposed changes.

TNCA has also decided that disqualification period will be applicable to Apex Council members. Previously, only the office-bearers came under its ambit. Any individual who has spent six years in the Apex Council will have to serve a cooling-off period before occupying any position now. TNCA will now inform BCCI of the changes following which it will be recognised as a fully-compliant unit. Ever constitution was amended, Tamil Nadu and Haryana were the only units which were not fully-compliant.