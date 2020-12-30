STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's car meets with accident in Rajasthan

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier today.

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin (L) and his damaged car.

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin (L) and his damaged car. (Photo | PTI and ANI)

By Online Desk

The cricketer escaped unhurt, according to his personal assistant.

The incident occurred near the Soorwal police station located at Kota mega highway. The front side of Mohammad Azharuddin's car looked completely smashed due to the impact it sustained during the accident. 

According to reports, a person accompanying Azharuddin suffered a minor injury, while the former Indian cricketer remained unhurt.

Moments after the accident, Azharuddin was shifted to another car along with his family, from where they reached a hotel.

The cricketer was said to be travelling to Ranthambore.

Azharuddin has recently played in a friendly match between BCCI President's XI and BCCI Secretary's XI.

He represented BCCI Secretary's XI, which was led by Jay Shah. Azharuddin had smashed 37 off 22 balls.

BCCI Secretary's XI ended up beating Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI President's XI by 28 runs in the match held at Motera Stadium.

