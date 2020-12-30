STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India, Australia players to stay in Melbourne for another week

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) curator had, meanwhile, begun preparing a pitch next to the one where the second Test was played as standby.

Published: 30th December 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) and batsman Marnus Labuschagne (R) pass each other in the nets during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) and batsman Marnus Labuschagne (R) pass each other in the nets during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: The Indian and Australian teams will stay in Melbourne for a few more days and proceed to Sydney only a few days before the third Test match that will begin at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO Nick Hockley said.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia had announced that the third Test will be played in Sydney as scheduled after days of speculation that it could be moved to Melbourne following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state of New South Wales (NSW), where the city is located.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) curator had, meanwhile, begun preparing a pitch next to the one where the second Test was played as standby.

"Last night's announcement was that we are proceeding to Sydney and we are putting our plans in place to do that safely. The players will be in Melbourne for a few more days training there, before moving to Sydney a couple of days ahead of the Test match," Hockley said while speaking to reporters on Wednesday during a virtual interaction.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday said that the state government could allow about 50 per cent crowd for the third Test which means that there could be 24,000 spectators.

"I think the NSW Premier's comment are a baseline. We will continue to work over the coming days with the NSW government and the SCG. Ultimately, we will take the government advice, how many we can have safely.

"We want as many people as possible to experience the New Year's Test. To do that safely is the target. Fifty per cent public is a baseline. We will work in the coming days if we can get more but safety is the priority," Hockley added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Hockley Cricket Australia India Australia
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp