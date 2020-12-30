STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohammad Hafeez lauds Pakistan's show of resilience against New Zealand in first Test

Mohammad Hafeez hailed Pakistan's resilience on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Published: 30th December 2020 04:08 PM

Pakistan's Fawad Alam (L) and his captain Mohammad Rizwan celebrate their 150 partnership during play on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Pakistan's Fawad Alam (L) and his captain Mohammad Rizwan celebrate their 150 partnership during play on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand at Bay Oval. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TAURANGA: Star all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez hailed Pakistan's resilience on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Fawad Alam's second Test ton and Mohammad Rizwan's fifth Test half-century went in vain as New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs. Day five of the first Test was an emotional joy ride. With Fawad and Pakistan skipper Rizwan weathering the storm in the first two sessions, it almost looked like the game will be drawn as the duo stitched the eighth-longest fourth-innings partnership of all time.

However, New Zealand pacers denied visitors a draw as Pakistan lost all six wickets in the concluding session of the match. Hafeez lauded the Pakistan side for showing character and fighting till the last breath.

"Team Pakistan Flag of Pakistan proud of U on showing a great resilient attitude & fought hard till the end. Strong Character shown Stay strong and comeback harder iMRizwanPa iamfawadalam25 #PakvsNz," Hafeez tweeted.

For Fawad, it was like a re-birth as he hit a Test century after 11 years. The left-handed batsman had scored a hundred on his debut in July 2009.

Hafeez hailed Fawad for proving "many many people wrong" and congratulated the southpaw for the second Test ton.

"Ur Hard work, Dedication, and Resilience proved many many wrong. Respect Red heart Well done & congratulations @iamfawadalam25 on scoring 2nd Test," Hafeez said in another tweet.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from January 3.

