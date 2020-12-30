STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: CSA adds Beuran Hendricks for second Test, releases Migael Pretorius

CSA added pacer Beuran Hendricks to the Test squad after clearing COVID protocols while all-rounder Migael Pretorius has been released.

Published: 30th December 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa all-rounder Migael Pretorius

South Africa all-rounder Migael Pretorius (Photo | Migael Pretorius Instagram)

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday added pacer Beuran Hendricks to the Test squad after clearing COVID-19 protocols while all-rounder Migael Pretorius has been released from the side due to a muscle injury.

"Migael Pretorius has been released from the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) due to a muscle injury to his right shoulder. He will go back to his franchise for rehabilitation," CSA said in a release.

"Beuran Hendricks has been reinstated to the Proteas Test squad following the completion of thorough and successful COVID-19 and pre-BSE entry protocols. He joined the team yesterday evening," it added.The left-arm seamer Hendricks will begin training with the team ahead of the second Test match against Sri Lanka with immediate effect. South Africa are currently leading the two-match series by 1-0 after thrashing visitors by an innings and 45 runs.

Proteas Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Dwaine Pretorius, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at Wanderers Stadium from January 3, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migael Pretorius Beuran Hendricks South Africa vs Sri Lanka South Africa vs Sri Lanka Second Test South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test Series Cricket South Africa
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp