STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sreesanth in Kerala probables list of players for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala team.

Published: 30th December 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former India pacer S Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOCHI: Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala list of players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing.

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

His seven-year ban ended in September this year.

Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month.

But the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

A Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) official said Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala team.

Sachin Baby is his deputy.

Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the others are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D and Asif K M,Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal and Midhun S.

Four new faces---Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop M P, Midhun P K and Rojith KG have also been included.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreesanth Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament Kerala Cricket Team Kerala Cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp