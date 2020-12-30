STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Yearender 2020: COVID-19, MS Dhoni, IPL and Melbourne Magic in morbid year

Even in a pandemic-interrupted year, the theatre of sport continued to entertain with new records and respite, controversy and upliftment.

Published: 30th December 2020 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shubman Gill (L) congratulates team's captain Ajinkya Rahane after victory in the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the MCG. (Photo | AFP)

Shubman Gill (L) congratulates team's captain Ajinkya Rahane after victory in the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the MCG. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An epic Test win after an all-time low was the only silver lining in a year when Indian cricket swung between hope and despair trying to accept the new normal and coming to terms with a life without Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The challenges in a post COVID-19 world were new and unusual but unlike other Indian sports, cricket could partially redeem itself, thanks to the deep pockets of the BCCI and an intent to ensure that the "show must go on" with a glitzy Indian Premier League in an alien land.

While the tournament passed off without any major glitch but life inside a strict bio-secure environment made a lot of elite cricketers revisit their priorities -- what's more important, the little joys of a quiet life or the adrenaline rush and appreciation of a great performance.

For a few like Kagiso Rabada, bio-bubble felt like a "five-star prison" and some like David Warner raked up the debate on whether one would like to forego a few dollars and decide how much cricket he would like to play if the new normal becomes absolute normal.

For the more pragmatic ones, it was about getting to play the game they love when the whole world is facing crises of a different kind.

Egging oneself up in front of empty stands and artificial crowd support isn't the easiest of jobs for those who find the decibel pitch at the stadium organic and intrinsic to a player's performance levels.

Indian captain Virat Kohli loves that cheer, the noise reaching its crescendo as he hits those unbelievable shots.

It's uplifting for him, something that he missed due to COVID-19 during the moderate IPL that he endured and a rare year in international calendar in which he finished without a single hundred across formats.

It wasn't as if Kohli was in poor form as there were those 70s and 80s but for someone who has spoilt his fans, they did yearn for more in a year which he would accept was underwhelming by his standards.

Losing three out of the three-Test matches he captained in two and half days each is something that Kohli would love to forget in a hurry and especially, the ignominy of leading India to its lowest ever Test score of 36.

Not exactly his finest hour as captain.

But as he spends some priceless moments with a new-born in his arms, he would certainly appreciate how his deputy Ajinkya Rahane lifted the team like a proverbial phoenix rising from the ashes.

As coach Ravi Shastri rightly termed it as one of the "great comebacks", the victory in the Melbourne Test also ensured that India didn't end up with a winless year in Test cricket in decades.

It wasn't easy for performers to remain in lockdown for six months but then IPL happened and even in gloomy circumstances, it was like a breath of fresh air.

Watching an unknown entity called Rahul Tewatia hit five sixes in an over was a way better deal for the couch potatoes.

But before IPL could start, India got a jolt on August 15.

There are certain kinds of news that one always apprehends but is never prepared for.

The retirement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni from international cricket was one such news.

And Suresh Raina's decision to toe his captain's line was a double whammy for the Chennai Super Kings fans, who still had the worse waiting for them.

An IPL when they didn't qualify for the play-offs and had their worst season that started with 13 COVID-19 positive cases and Raina being sent back after an alleged breach of COVID-19 bio-bubble even though official reason given was personal.

There was no such troubles for Rohit Sharma as he established himself as the best Indian captain in the shortest format with five IPL trophies but it did come after a slight controversy when he decided to play with an injured hamstring which didn't go down well with the BCCI.

Sharma is now in Australia and would be in whites at the SCG during New Year.

The successful organisation of the IPL in these difficult times was a sure high for the Indian board but inability to start the new domestic season in 2020 was certainly a red dot in its report card.

In world cricket, Michael Holding's passionate speech on 'Black Lives Matter' and the West Indies and England players taking a knee were among the most poignant sights.

South African cricket remained mired in administrative mess while the global cricket body ICC got its new chairman in new Zealand's Greg Barclay, who started by pointing out that the World Test Championship lacks context.

Dean Jones's sudden death in Mumbai and Chetan Chauhan's failure to win the battle against COVID-19 were some of the tragedies that the game encountered.

It wasn't the best year for cricket but the world in general encountered worst.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI COVID-19 2020 with TNIE Yearender 2020 MS Dhoni
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp