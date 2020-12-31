Afghanistan-Ireland ODI series: Irish cricket team arrive before hosts!

By IANS

ABU DHABI: In a rare case of guests waiting for the hosts, the Irish cricket team arrived in UAE for an away series well ahead of opponents Afghanistan, who are yet to arrive in their adopted home.

The Afghan players haven't arrived yet as the Afghanistan Cricket Board hasn't announced the team and the players are yet to get a visa.

"The lads head out of their hotel-bound bubble for the first time since arriving in Abu Dhabi. All training and exercise sessions still follow strict Covid conditions, but being outdoors is the proverbial breath of #FreshAir," the Irish team tweeted from the Abu Dhabi Stadium on arrival.

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager, M Ibrahim Momand tweeted, "Guests are waiting the hosts! @Irelandcricket has landed in the UAE and started their training for @EmiratesCricket before taking on the other host @ACBofficials which is yet to be announced or aquire UAE visas."

The two teams are expected to play three One-day Internationals between January 18-23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.