Sreesanth set for second innings post Kerala call-up

When the Kerala squad for the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was announced on Wednesday, there was one name that grabbed eyeballs.

Published: 31st December 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former India pacer S Sreesanth

Former India pacer S Sreesanth (Photo | PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the Kerala squad for the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was announced on Wednesday, there was one name that grabbed eyeballs. After more than seven years in cricketing wilderness, 37-year-old S Sreesanth is set to finally make a comeback to competitive cricket after he was included in the 20-member squad. He hasn’t played cricket even at the state level after he was handed a life ban for alleged spot fixing in 2013. That was subsequently reduced to seven years allowing him to comeback in 2021. 

The ODI and T20 Wo­rld Cup winner suggested that he was more determined than ever to return to the field. “I’m thankful to those who stood by me and those who didn’t because all of it worked as a motivating factor (to make a comeback). We have a very young team and while having respect for all the Kerala cricketers that I’ve played with, I really wanted to play with this group of exciting young players and under coach Tinu (Yohannan),” said Sreesanth.

Yohannan, who replaced Dav Whatmore as the head coach of the Kerala cricket team, had made it clear that if Sreesanth could prove his fitness, he could feature for the team. “As far as Sree was concerned, he was already in the scheme of things when we had announced the probables. The main factor was to see how he was bowling. He played three warm-up matches and we were very satisfied with his performance there and it’s encouraging,” said Yohannan.

The pacer has been training in Kochi since his ban was lifted in Se­ptember. “He wants to play and that’s the biggest thing. So he deserves a chance and he is bowling good enough to play at this level, and that’s what we evaluated in the camp. We are looking to give him a chance to play and prove himself and he deserves a ch­ance considering everything he has done for the state and the nation,” added Yohannan.

The team will be led by Sanju Samson.

Sreesanth Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
