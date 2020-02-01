Home Sport Cricket

James Anderson asks to remove the 'Mankading law'

His remarks came as Afghanistan's spinner resorted to 'Mankading' to dismiss a Pakistan batsman in the quarter-final of the U-19 World Cup.

NEW DELHI: England pacer James Anderson has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to remove the law regarding 'Mankading'.

His remarks came as Afghanistan's spinner resorted to 'Mankading' to dismiss a Pakistan batsman in the quarter-final of the U-19 World Cup.

"Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC," Anderson tweeted.

In the quarter-final, Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan used the Mankad mode of dismissal to dismiss Pakistan's Muhammad Hurraira.

Cricket World Cup's official handle also tweeted the video of the dismissal.

According to the law, "If the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out."

Pakistan went on to defeat Afghanistan to set-up a semi-final clash with India on February 4.

During the 2019 IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin also ended up dismissing Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler through the 'Mankad' and this riled up various cricketers and fans worldwide. (ANI)

