Rahul four-for helps Baroda take control

CHENNAI: Rahul Maurya’s 4 for 38 came in handy for Baroda to bag a lead of 55 runs over Tamil Nadu in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match at Coimbatore. Baroda were 207 for 3 at stumps in their second essay with Jyotsnil unbeaten on 119.

Brief scores: Baroda 287 and 207/3 in 80 ovs (Jyotsnil Singh 119 batting, S Ajith Ram 3/49) vs TN 232 in 88.5 ovs (S Lokeshwar 69, Rahul Maurya 4/38, Dhruv Patel 3/46).

Haryana post easy win

Haryana beat Assam by seven wickets in the BCCI women U-23 one-dayers.

Brief scores: Assam 174/8 in 50 ovs (Ruhina Pegu 55, Sheetal Rana 3/26) lost to Haryana 175/3 in 47.4 ovs (Bhawna Ohlan 76 n.o). Uttarakhand 229/5 in 50 ovs (Jyoti Giri 75) bt Goa 67 in 33 ovs (Raghvi Bist 3/23, Nisha Mishra 3/7). Saurashtra 164/8 in 50 ovs bt Tripura 115 in 49.5 ovs.

Ram cracks century

Riding on Ram Arvindh’s 106, Thiruvallur beat Villupuram by 47 runs in the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts meet for SS Rajan Trophy.