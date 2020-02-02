Three points for Baroda

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : D GAURI Sankar’s 79 saw Tamil Nadu post 138/2 against Baroda in their second essay in a Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match which ended in a draw in Coimbatore on Saturday. Baroda got three points via a first-innings lead. Tamil Nadu got one. Brief scores: Baroda 287 & 287/7 decl (Jyotsnil Singh 136, Karan Patel 45, S Ajith Ram 4/81) drew with TN 232 & 138/2 (D Gauri Sankar 79, R Vimal Khumar 35). Pandi scalps six

D Pandi Durai’s 6/26 helped SKMT CC beat Krish CC by three wickets in a senior division match of Chengalpattu District CA league. Brief scores: Krish CC 129 in 21.4 ovs (D Pandi Durai 6/26) lost to SKMT CC 130/7 in 24.5 ovs (S Stephen Paul 4/14).