Big blow for India as injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of New Zealand tour

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the final T20I in Mount Maunganui.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma didn't take the field after injuring himself while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a blow to India, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Monday ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth T20 International in Mount Maunganui.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match that India won on Sunday.

"He is out of the tour. Right now, it's not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

Going by the pecking order, Mayank Agarwal is likely to be the reserve opener in the ODI format just like during the home ODIs against the West Indies.

However, Shubman Gill, with a double hundred in the ongoing A series Tests against New Zealand A, is also back in the mix.

The old selection committee under MSK Prasad will be announcing the replacement but it might take some time as convenor of the selection committee, secretary Jay Shah, is on his way to New Zealand along with treasurer Arun Dhumal.

"Once the secretary's approval comes, the replacement will be announced," the source added.

In the Tests, the experienced KL Rahul could well be back donning the India whites while Gill and Prithvi Shaw are likely to fight for the reserve opener's slot.

It has still not been ascertained whether Rohit has had a calf muscle tear but he looked in severe pain even after physio Nitin Patel attended to him.

Despite pain, smacked a six off Ish Sodhi but had to be replaced after it became unbearable for him.

Rohit's injury is a big blow to the Indian team especially after his stupendous show across formats in 2019.

He continued his match-winning efforts first against Australia at home followed by two fine knocks in the recently concluded T20 International series against New Zealand, which India won 5-0.

It included a stellar Super Over performance where he hit back-to-back sixes.

