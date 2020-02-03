Home Sport Cricket

Zaheer Khan says Virat Kohli &co should take pride in New Zealand T20 whitewash

Published: 03rd February 2020 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday described India's 5-0 T20I triumph in New Zealand as a "huge achievement" and said they should carry the momentum into the three-match ODI series beginning on Wednesday.

Asked about it, Zaheer told reporters here, "I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement."

This is only the third instance when India whitewashed their opponents in away T20 series.

India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

"They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand. It is definitely going to be a tough (ODI) series for New Zealand.

"For India, it is about maintaining that momentum and carrying the confidence from previous series win to the ODI and test matches," he said.

