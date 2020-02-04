Home Sport Cricket

Australia recall Glenn Maxwell for series against South Africa, Marcus Stoinis snubbed

Maxwell, who stood down from Australian duties in October saying he needed a break to deal with mental health issues, was named in both the one-day and Twenty20 squads to face the Proteas.

Published: 04th February 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. (File Photo)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Batting star Glenn Maxwell's self-imposed exile from international cricket ended when he was named Tuesday in Australia's limited-overs squads to tour South Africa, but in-form Marcus Stoinis missed out.

Maxwell, who stood down from Australian duties in October saying he needed a break to deal with mental health issues, was named in both the one-day and Twenty20 squads to face the Proteas.

Selector Trevor Hohns said Maxwell had earned a recall with his performances captaining the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he has scored 389 runs at an average of 43.22.

"It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball," Hohns said.

Maxwell, 31, has played 110 one-dayers and 61 T20s for Australia, earning the nickname "Big Show" early in his career due to his match-turning abilities.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitch Marsh, who last played limited-overs internationals in 2017 and 2018 respectively, were surprise inclusions on the back of strong BBL campaigns.

But Stoinis made neither the ODI or T20 squads, despite being named BBL player of the tournament with a competition-high 607 regular-season runs.

Hohns said Stoinis was on standby for South Africa, admitting the 30-year-old was unlucky to miss out.

"It is terrific to have a backup player of his calibre in such good form," he said.

Stoinis' last limited-overs international was Australia's World Cup semi-final loss against England last July, when he was dismissed for a two-ball duck. 

Australia will play three T20s and three ODIs in South Africa, with the first fixture in Johannesburg on February 21.

Australia ODI squad

Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20 squad

Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stoinis
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp