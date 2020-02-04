Home Sport Cricket

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham hopes fresh faces will turn it around for Kiwis

Latham said the Black Caps, playing their first ODI since that infamous World Cup final loss to England on boundary countback, are hopeful of bouncing back.

Published: 04th February 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Latham of New Zealand (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

HAMILTON: New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham is banking on fresh faces to turn around the fortunes of his injury-hit side against a seemingly invincible India in the ODI series starting here on Wednesday.

New Zealand were hammered 0-5 in the T20 series, which concluded on Sunday.

Latham said the Black Caps, playing their first ODI since that infamous World Cup final loss to England on boundary countback, are hopeful of bouncing back.

"We had guys who sat and watched it (the World Cup final) over again. It was an experience for us where we didn't quite coming out on the right side. But you know it was an unbelievable game," Latham said in a press conference here on Tuesday ahead of the three-match series.".now for us it is important that we refocus on the job in hand.

We have played India a lot over the last couple of years.

So, there shouldn't be too many surprises.for us it is about trying to focus on the series rather than looking back to that World Cup game," he added.

New Zealand are battling an injury crisis, which includes regular skipper Kane Williamson.

The Black Caps will, however, be rejuvenated by the inclusion of all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme in the ODI squad.

Keeper-batsman Tom Blundell and lanky pacer Kyle Jamieson are ones who don't have an ODI cap to their name.

"The T20 results were disappointing for the T20 side.

(But) It is nice that a slightly new group has come in for this one-day team, a few new faces and a different format," he said.

"So it is important that we don't try and reinvent the wheel to try and change our style of play. Obviously it is hard but as I said there is a new group now.

Fresh faces in a different format, which will pose challenges in a different way.

"So, fingers crossed and we can switch into One-day mode and start getting those results," he added.

Latham said Williamson, who will miss the first two ODIs thanks to a shoulder injury, is a big player for his side.

India will also be missing Rohit Sharma, who is ruled out owing to a calf injury.

"It is disappointing to lose people like Kane. But again it presents an opportunity to someone else to come in and stake a claim. Fingers crossed, he (Williamson) will back as soon as possible.

"(With Rohit) it is similar to Kane situation. He is a massive player for India. But again, it presents and opportunity to someone else. We know what depth Indian cricket has and we are certainly not going to take them lightly," he added.

Talking about reversing the results after the T20 whitewash, Latham said, "Winning can be a habit. Unfortunately we have been on the wrong side of those results, which has been disappointing."

"As I have said earlier, it is a different format, which is probably refreshing for the guys. There are new faces, who were not involved in the T20 series. We have been in those positions in the T20 series to win the game. Now we can start winning and going across the line," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tom Latham New Zealand
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp