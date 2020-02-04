Wasim Jaffer becomes first player to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy

By ANI

NAGPUR: Vidharba batsman Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday became the first batsman to register 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy.

He achieved the feat while batting against Kerela in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group A and B match here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Vidharba lost its first wicket with just four runs on the board and Jaffer then came out to bat in the middle.

Jaffer has played Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and Vidharba.

Before the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Jaffer had 11,775 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Earlier in this season, Jaffer created history by playing his 150th Ranji Trophy match. He now has the most number of appearances in the tournament.

The cricketer, who had made his first-class debut in 1996-97, emerged as one of the legends of the Indian domestic cricket. His brilliant run in the domestic tournament also got him a spot in the Indian national squad.

Jaffer has played 31 Tests, 2 ODIs for India. He last played a match for India in 2008 against South Africa.