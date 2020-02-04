Home Sport Cricket

Wasim Jaffer becomes first player to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy

Jaffer has played 31 Tests, 2 ODIs for India. He last played a match for India in 2008 against South Africa.

Published: 04th February 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vidarbha cricketer Wasim Jaffer

Vidharba batsman Wasim Jaffer (File | PTI)

By ANI

NAGPUR: Vidharba batsman Wasim Jaffer on Tuesday became the first batsman to register 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy.

He achieved the feat while batting against Kerela in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group A and B match here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Vidharba lost its first wicket with just four runs on the board and Jaffer then came out to bat in the middle.

Jaffer has played Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and Vidharba.

Before the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Jaffer had 11,775 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Earlier in this season, Jaffer created history by playing his 150th Ranji Trophy match. He now has the most number of appearances in the tournament.

The cricketer, who had made his first-class debut in 1996-97, emerged as one of the legends of the Indian domestic cricket. His brilliant run in the domestic tournament also got him a spot in the Indian national squad.

Jaffer has played 31 Tests, 2 ODIs for India. He last played a match for India in 2008 against South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wasim Jaffer Ranji Trophy
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp