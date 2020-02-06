Seventh double century result of mental shift for Abhinav Mukund

Srinidhi PR By

CHENNAI: It’s been two good days for Abhinav Mukund in Vadodara. After reaching the milestone of 10,000 first-class runs on Tuesday against Baroda, the left-handed opener topped it off with his seventh double century to help Tamil Nadu declare at 490/7 with a 316-run lead. At stumps, Baroda were 10/0, trailing by 306 runs. Placed 14th in the combined table of Groups A and B, a win will keep alive Tamil Nadu’s thin hopes of qualifying for the Ranji Trophy knockouts.

“At the end of the day, these are just numbers,” said Abhinav from Vadodara. “I never pl­ayed for milestones. I’m lucky to play one season of Ranji Trophy now. It’s been a long journey. Good to get a double hundred after quite some time,” said the player who completed 100 Ranji ma­tches in the previous round. The journey Abhinav refers to started in 2007 when he made his debut against Sri Lanka Cricket Invitation XI in the now-defunct MJ Gopalan Trophy. A keen reader, who al­so likes to write, he has lea­rned a thing or two about self-care. Since getting dropped from the Test side in 2017, he has scored consistently in domestic cricket. In the last two editions of Vijay Hazare Trophy, he had scored 560 and 600 runs, respectively. The 2018-19 Ranji season saw him finish the second highest-scorer for Tamil Nadu with 622 runs.

For a player who scores in a bulk, the next question more often than not is what next. The Abhinav of the past would have been talking about making an international comeback. But the Abhinav of present is different. “It’s been a good journey, scoring all over the country and meeting new people. The good thing is I ha­ve always tried to put a smile on my face whether I have done well or not. Love for the game keeps me going. I don’t want to look too far ahead.”

A part of this mental shift can be attributed to the type of books he reads. He is no more into fictions and has moved to autobiographies “to get the insight of what that person is thinking” and if that benefits him in any way.“I have enjoyed the process. I genuinely don’t have regrets about not doing well here or there. I have always tried to look at it objectively. The good thing is when I look back, I actually have enjoyed the process.” With regards to Ranji Trop­hy, his 206 and contributions fr­om Dinesh Karthik (49) and M Mohammed (54 not out) put TN in a comfortable position to go for an outright win.

