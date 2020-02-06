Thiruvallur post victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sumesh Ashok Kumar’s 4/50 helped Thiruvallur beat Kanyakumari by an innings and 70 runs in the semifinals of TNCA inter-district U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Thiruvallur 331/9 decl in 76 ovs bt Kanyakumari 57 in 21 ovs & 204/7 in 40 ovs (A Mohamed Faraz 108 n.o, T Micheal Rai Viani 40; SA Kumar 4/50, R Ram Arvindh 3/53). Salem 220 in 68 ovs & 166 in 39.5 ovs (T Sanjay 70 n.o; S Ricky Praveen 5/53, S David Nishanth 3/29) vs Kanch­­­e­­epuram 215 in 59.1 ovs & 54/0 in 10 ovs.Rishab shines

Rishab Sriram’s 50 saw Vidya Mandir beat Don Bo­s­co by nine runs in the final of Fr Gatti Memorial inter-school U-10 meet.

Brief scores: Final: Vidya Mandir 96/3 in 15 ovs (Rishab Sriram 50) bt Don Bosco (Egmore) 87/7 in 15 ovs (Vimridh V 35). Semis: Don Bosco (Egmore) 85/2 in 12 ovs bt Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram (Kilpauk) 61/5 in 12 ovs. Vidya Mandir 50/9 in 10 ovs bt Chettinad Vidyashram (RA Puram) 50/4 in 10 ovs (via super over).