Home Sport Cricket

Santhosh shines as Madurai DCA get the better of Kancheepuram DCA

Harshita D Nahar bagged the 100m and 200m gold at the 28th annual sports day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women held at University Union grounds, Chetpet.

Published: 08th February 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

B Com Accounting and Finance (shift I), winners of the overall championship at the annual sports day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Friday.

B Com Accounting and Finance (shift I), winners of the overall championship at the annual sports day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M SANTHOSH Gopi’s 46 came in handy for Madurai DCA to beat Kancheepuram DCA by fi­ve wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts T20 to­urnament for SS Rajan Trophy, played at Chepauk on Friday.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 119/9 in 20 ovs (A Aarif 44, P Francis Rokins 3/18) lost to Madurai 120/5 in 19.1 ovs (VP Amith Sathvik 33, M Santhosh Gopi 46, NS Chaturved 3/24). Thiruvallur 125/7 in 20 ovs (V Dinesh Kumar 33, R Nilesh Subramanian 33, Akash Sumra 30, P Saravanakumar 3/31) lost to Coimb­atore 129/5 in 19.4 ovs (M Shajahan 33 n.o.).

Double delight for Harshita
Harshita D Nahar bagged the 100m and 200m gold at the 28th annual sports day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women held at University Union grounds, Chetpet. The overall trophy was won by B Com Accounting and Finance (shift I). PWC Davidar IAS (retired) former additional chief secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest and gave away the awards. GM R Praggnanandhaa was

the guest of honour.
Results: 100m: 1. Harshita D Nahar, 2. Sai Sahana, 3. Sri Vidhya. 200m: 1. Harshita D Nahar, 2. S Aishwarya, 3. Aishwarya Mahesh. 400m: 1. Shruti Lekha, 2. Minha, 3. Kamali.

Prince excels
Able Prince’s 41 helped SIVET Cricket Academy to beat Harrington Cricket Academy by nine runs in the Harrington’s round-robin open league tournament.
Brief scores: SIVET CA  205/4 in 30 ovs (Able Prince 41, S Siva 3/39) bt Harrington CA 196/8 in 30 ovs (S Siva 31, Tamilselvan 54, L Vikram 42). Vels CA 149/9 in 27 ovs (J Abishake 36, Saran Krishna 37) bt Pro Sports Academy 77 in 21.4 ovs (J Bala Vishwa 3/8, Sri Maliga Arujuna 3/4).

SDNB Vaishnav win
SDNB Vaishnav college defeated Quaid-e-Millath College by four runs in a women’s match of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-collegiate T20 tournament, organised by Guru Nanak college.

Brief scores: Men: TKR EC, Hyderabad 150/7 in 20 ovs (M Abhishek Reddy 91, ES Deenadayalan 4/24,  S Suryaprakash 3/18) lost to Kongu Arts & Science, Erode 156/7 in 19.2 ovs (PS Manikandan 37, P Nishanth Kumar Alwar 35, N Navin Kumar 30). St Joseph’s, Trichy 82/8 in 20 ovs (SG Jithu 3/8) lost to Christ College, Irinjalakuda 88/1 in 9.5 ovs (Rohith Vijayan 28 n.o., CU Krishna Prasad 35 n.o.). PSG Arts & Science, Coimbatore 161/7 in 20 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 60, R Deepak 28 n.o, MJ Xavier 28) lost to KS Rangasami College of Technology, Thiruc­hengode 162/5 in 18 ovs (K Stephen 46 n.o., R Dinesh 38, R Naveen 29). Women: SSS Jain, Chennai 18 in 12 ovs (Nithyalakshmi 3/2) lost to MOP Vaishnav 19/3 in 4 ovs. JBAS College for Women 150/4 in 20 ovs (D Vaishnavi 40 n.o.) bt CTTE College for Wo­men 36 in 13.4 ovs (J Subhashini 3/6). SDNB Vaishnav 126/2 in 20 ovs (Indira 31, Hemamalini 27) bt Quaid-e-Millath College 122/3 in 20 ovs. Kumaraguru College of Tec­h­n­o­logy 155/3 in 20 ovs (M Franscina 50 n.o.) bt Chellammal College for Women 90/5 in 20 ovs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai DCA Kancheepuram DCA
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp