Santhosh shines as Madurai DCA get the better of Kancheepuram DCA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M SANTHOSH Gopi’s 46 came in handy for Madurai DCA to beat Kancheepuram DCA by fi­ve wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-districts T20 to­urnament for SS Rajan Trophy, played at Chepauk on Friday.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 119/9 in 20 ovs (A Aarif 44, P Francis Rokins 3/18) lost to Madurai 120/5 in 19.1 ovs (VP Amith Sathvik 33, M Santhosh Gopi 46, NS Chaturved 3/24). Thiruvallur 125/7 in 20 ovs (V Dinesh Kumar 33, R Nilesh Subramanian 33, Akash Sumra 30, P Saravanakumar 3/31) lost to Coimb­atore 129/5 in 19.4 ovs (M Shajahan 33 n.o.).

Double delight for Harshita

Harshita D Nahar bagged the 100m and 200m gold at the 28th annual sports day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women held at University Union grounds, Chetpet. The overall trophy was won by B Com Accounting and Finance (shift I). PWC Davidar IAS (retired) former additional chief secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest and gave away the awards. GM R Praggnanandhaa was

the guest of honour.

Results: 100m: 1. Harshita D Nahar, 2. Sai Sahana, 3. Sri Vidhya. 200m: 1. Harshita D Nahar, 2. S Aishwarya, 3. Aishwarya Mahesh. 400m: 1. Shruti Lekha, 2. Minha, 3. Kamali.

Prince excels

Able Prince’s 41 helped SIVET Cricket Academy to beat Harrington Cricket Academy by nine runs in the Harrington’s round-robin open league tournament.

Brief scores: SIVET CA 205/4 in 30 ovs (Able Prince 41, S Siva 3/39) bt Harrington CA 196/8 in 30 ovs (S Siva 31, Tamilselvan 54, L Vikram 42). Vels CA 149/9 in 27 ovs (J Abishake 36, Saran Krishna 37) bt Pro Sports Academy 77 in 21.4 ovs (J Bala Vishwa 3/8, Sri Maliga Arujuna 3/4).

SDNB Vaishnav win

SDNB Vaishnav college defeated Quaid-e-Millath College by four runs in a women’s match of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-collegiate T20 tournament, organised by Guru Nanak college.

Brief scores: Men: TKR EC, Hyderabad 150/7 in 20 ovs (M Abhishek Reddy 91, ES Deenadayalan 4/24, S Suryaprakash 3/18) lost to Kongu Arts & Science, Erode 156/7 in 19.2 ovs (PS Manikandan 37, P Nishanth Kumar Alwar 35, N Navin Kumar 30). St Joseph’s, Trichy 82/8 in 20 ovs (SG Jithu 3/8) lost to Christ College, Irinjalakuda 88/1 in 9.5 ovs (Rohith Vijayan 28 n.o., CU Krishna Prasad 35 n.o.). PSG Arts & Science, Coimbatore 161/7 in 20 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 60, R Deepak 28 n.o, MJ Xavier 28) lost to KS Rangasami College of Technology, Thiruc­hengode 162/5 in 18 ovs (K Stephen 46 n.o., R Dinesh 38, R Naveen 29). Women: SSS Jain, Chennai 18 in 12 ovs (Nithyalakshmi 3/2) lost to MOP Vaishnav 19/3 in 4 ovs. JBAS College for Women 150/4 in 20 ovs (D Vaishnavi 40 n.o.) bt CTTE College for Wo­men 36 in 13.4 ovs (J Subhashini 3/6). SDNB Vaishnav 126/2 in 20 ovs (Indira 31, Hemamalini 27) bt Quaid-e-Millath College 122/3 in 20 ovs. Kumaraguru College of Tec­h­n­o­logy 155/3 in 20 ovs (M Franscina 50 n.o.) bt Chellammal College for Women 90/5 in 20 ovs.