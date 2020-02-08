Home Sport Cricket

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana help India shock Australia in superb T20I chase

Australia posted 173 for 5 courtesy a 57-ball 93 from Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning's 22-ball 37 after India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to field at the Junction Oval.

Published: 08th February 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana (Twitter)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime half-century as India finally produced a good batting display to record a seven-wicket win over Australia here on Saturday, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the final of the women's T20 tri-series.

Australia posted 173 for 5 courtesy a 57-ball 93 from Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning's 22-ball 37 after India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to field at the Junction Oval.

India then overhauled the target in 19.4 overs, largely due to opener Shafali Verma's 49 off 28 balls and Mandhana's 55 off 48 balls.

With the win, India moved to the second position in the points table, behind England.

The winner of the final league match between Australia and England on Sunday will decide the finalists for the title clash on February 12.

After two failures, sixteen-year-old Shafali gave India a flying start with her innings containing eight fours and a six.

Her senior opening partner Mandhana on the other hand anchored the case with a solid knock comprising seven fours.

After Shafali was caught by Nicola Carey off Ellyse Perry's ball, Jemimah Rodrigues came into the crease and made a quickfire 19-ball 30, studded with five hits to the fence.

Her innings was cut short when she holed out to Alyssa Healy off Megan Schutt's delivery in the 13th over.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 not out off 20 balls) then joined Mandhana and added 42 to take India close to the target.

Mandhana was trapped LBW by Carey in the 19th over.

Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma (11 not out off 4 balls) then took the team to a resounding win.

Earlier, Gardner sent the ball across the fence 11 times and blasted three sixes in her 57-ball innings to emerge as the top-scorer for Australia.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers, snapping two wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Harleen Deol (1/21) took one wicket each.

Australia's Ellyse Perry (1/33), Megan Schutt (1/26) and Nicola Carey (1/27) accounted for a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Australia women: 173 for five in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 93; Deepti Sharma 2/27).

India women: 177 for three in 19.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55, Shafali Verma 49; Megan Schutt 1/26).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana India australia
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp