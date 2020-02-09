Home Sport Cricket

Dale Steyn returns for South Africa

Steyn, 36, retired from Test cricket last year after a series of injuries but said he remained available for the country's white-ball teams.

Published: 09th February 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dale Steyn

South African pacer Dale Steyn (Photo | The Titans Twitter)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Fast bowler Dale Steyn is set to return to international cricket after an absence of almost a year after being named in South Africa's squad for three T20 internationals against England next week.

His most recent appearance for South Africa was in a T20 international against Sri Lanka last March.

He was selected to play in last year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales but returned home without playing a game because of a shoulder injury.

Quinton de Kock, named as the country's long-term one-day captain, will continue in the role for the T20 internationals against England despite Test captain Faf du Plessis having committed himself to Cricket South Africa until after the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

In a statement announcing the T20 squad against England, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday that the selectors had "opted to extend the rest period of Faf du Plessis and (fast bowler) Kagiso Rabada, who will officially take no further part in the remainder of England's tour.

" The South African squad includes uncapped players in batsman Pite van Biljon and fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who has to prove his fitness.

Before the T20 series starts on Wednesday, South Africa meet England in the third and final one-day international in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

Fixtures: 12 February, East London 14 February, Durban 16 February, Centurion.

