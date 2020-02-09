Home Sport Cricket

Happy to have contributed towards Bushfire Relief Fund: Sachin Tendulkar

In the match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI, the former came out triumphant by just one run. Tendulkar was the coach of Ricky Ponting's side.

Published: 09th February 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (L) stretches before a celebrity cricket match to raise funds for those affected by the Australian bushfires. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After taking part in the bushfire relief fundraiser match, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that he is happy to have contributed towards the Bushfire Relief Fund.

Tendulkar shared a few pictures on Twitter in which legends of the game can be seen signing each other's shirt. He captioned the post as: "Competitors on the field, friends off it! I had a lot of fun coming together for a cause like the Bushfire Relief. Happy to have contributed towards the #BigAppeal".

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also shared a picture with Brian Lara, Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. He captioned the post as: "Awesome day with the legends of the game! Thank you world for raising almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfires! Humanity at its best when we need each other."

In another delight for fans, Yuvraj shared a picture with all left-handers (Adam Gilchrist, Lara, Matthew Hayden) and said: "The southpaw club! #legends, raised almost close to 8 million dollars for the bushfire! Thank you, people, it's great to see the world uniting when we need each other."

WATCH | First in 5 years: Sachin Tendulkar returns with first-ball four

Ponting also shared a picture with his former teammates, namely, Gilchrist, Hayden, Justin Langer, and Andrew Symonds. He captioned the post as: "An awesome day today catching up with old mates and getting back out there for a good cause".

During the innings break in the match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI, Tendulkar came out of retirement for one over to face Australia's, Ellyse Perry.

In the Bushfire relief match, Ponting XI scored 104 runs and they managed to win the game by one run. Yuvraj managed to score just two runs.

