Ravi Shastri, team India glued to TV in support of U-19 boys

Published: 09th February 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

AUCKLAND: Indian senior team members, including head coach Ravi Shastri, were glued to the television set in New Zealand late in the night as India U-19 side battled it out against Bangladesh in the World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Indian cricket team's official handle shared a picture of team members sitting together in their hotel and watching India play.

"Go #BoysInBlue, cheers all the way from New Zealand," the post read.

Bangladesh bowled India out for a paltry 177 riding three wickets from Avishek Das and two from Shoriful Islam who was excellent in the field, and Hasan Sakib. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with an excellent 88.

Defending champions India are overwhelming favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title.The Indian senior team is currently in New Zealand and lost the three-match ODI series 2-0 on Saturday here.

They take on the Kiwis for the third game, looking to pull one back and end on a high, on February 11 at Mount Maunganui. They have won the T20I series 5-0, and next play two Tests starting from February 21.

