WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar is back in pads to bat in Australia Bushfire charity match

The world cup winner sent the first ball he faced to the boundary, bowled by Australia women all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Former Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (L) stretches before a celebrity cricket match to raise funds for those affected by the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne on February 9, 2020.

Former Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar (L) stretches before a celebrity cricket match to raise funds for those affected by the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne on February 9, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

Many former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh on Sunday stepped into the field to play in the match between Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI to raise funds for Australia Bushfires victims.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar stepped out of his retirement to play one over in the legends match at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia.

Tendulkar coached the Ponting XI while Australia Test captain Tim Paine played the same role for Gilchrist XI in the 10-over charity match would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The Ponting XI won the match by 1 run after Gilchrist XI failed to reach the target of 105 runs.

The proceeds of the match will help victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

Perry threw out the challenge on social media on Saturday afternoon via a video message that quickly went viral.

"Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match. I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval," she said.

"We'd love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you've hit.

"We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you're already doing so much for.

"If you're at all up for it, we'd love to have you out here, I know there'd be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything."

Tendulkar, who played his last international in November 2013 but has appeared in the occasional exhibition match since was quick to respond.

"Sounds great Ellyse. I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury)," the 46-year-old betting legend replied on Twitter.

"Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle."

The match, named 'Bushfire Cricket Bash', will be star-studded with Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden and Ponting, who scored thousands of runs in Australia's Test side during their decorated careers.

Following that, legendary trio in the Ponting XI will be West Indian batsman great Brian Lara, Australian women's player Elyse Villani and teenage sensation Phoebe Litchfield, who rose to prominence in this season's Rebel Women's Big Bash League.

Legendary fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Brett Lee, as well as Brad Haddin, Dan Christian and Australian Rules football great Luke Hodge, are the other members of the side to be coached by Tendulkar.

(With PTI inputs)

