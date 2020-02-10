Home Sport Cricket

I know I have let you guys down in the past: David Warner

Warner and Ellyse Perry won the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Medal respectively, making it the third such win for each at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday.

Published: 10th February 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

David Warner. (Photo | AFP)

David Warner. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: An emotional Australia batsman David Warner on Monday said he let the country down but had people who stuck with at all times, reflecting back on the Sandpaper Gate that forced him into a 12-month ban.

Warner and Ellyse Perry won the Allan Border Medal and Belinda Clark Medal respectively, making it the third such win for each at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday.

"I know I've let you guys down in the past. It's just been remarkable to come back. With the World Cup, to not go the whole way was disappointing. The Ashes, retaining that was fantastic - I obviously didn't turn up and I apologise for that - but I really had the hunger and determination to come back and do the best for our team," Warner was quoted as saying by www.foxsports.com.au.

"To come back and have a summer like that and just contribute, it really put a smile on my face - and I hope it did for you guys as well."

ALSO READ | On comeback, David Warner beats Steve Smith by one vote to Australian cricketer of the year award

Warner said those 12 months away from the game "really hurt" as he missed cricket badly.

"Having three daughters at home, looking up to guys like (Steve Smith) 'Smithy', (Pat Cummins) 'Cummo' - playing cricket in the backyard they're yelling out Virat Kohli's name - but these are the smiles on kids' faces that we put on.

"To go back there and be able to be reintegrated into grassroots, go back to grade cricket, put a smile on people's faces that way - it really helped me get to where I am today.

"Without that, getting cricket taken away from you - something I've always dreamt of - it really, really hurt."

Warner said Australian cricket was moving in the right direction. "If I move forward into being reintegrated, it's obviously been a fantastic 12 months for the Australian cricket team - men and women. I think we're moving in the right direction, we've got great leaders at the top, obviously from the CEO down to the two captains and Meg (Lanning) - you do a great job, fantastic and sitting on the sidelines you don't realise how good of a job you guys do."

Warner also hoped the money raised at Bushfire Bash charity fundraiser match can contribute to the damage caused to wildlife and families due to the bushfires.

"Obviously there were lives lost, wildlife lost and a lot of people's homes have been trashed as well, so hopefully a little bit of the support that went down yesterday - and we raised a lot of money - can contribute to rebuilding that for you out there," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Australian Cricket Awards
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp