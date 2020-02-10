Home Sport Cricket

Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India, Sodhi, Tickner also in New Zealand squad

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

Published: 10th February 2020 01:00 PM

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson was on Monday declared fit to lead New Zealand in the third ODI against India with the hosts also adding leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad for the final game.

Williamson has been out of action since the third T20 in Hamilton on January 29 when he suffered a shoulder injury while fielding.

"He certainly had a full workout and all is on track for tomorrow. He's looking good to be ready to play. We'll have one final look at him in the morning and make sure nothing happens overnight," New Zealand stand-in head coach Shane Jurgensen said on the eve of third ODI.

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Sodhi and Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin.

They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday.

The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

