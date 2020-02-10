Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan crush Bangladesh by innings in first Test

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years and 359 days became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick on Sunday.

Published: 10th February 2020 12:39 PM

Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 10, 2020.

Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 10, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan completed crushing innings and 44-run victory over Bangladesh on the fourth morning on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 in their second innings after resuming the day on 126-6 as Pakistan's pace and the spin attack was too hot to handle despite a flat Rawalpindi stadium pitch.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years and 359 days became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick on Sunday, finished with 4-26 and was declared man of the match.

Despite Naseem being unavailable to bowl on Monday with rib pain, Pakistan mopped up the last four wickets in 90 minutes, inflicting their 10th defeat on Bangladesh in 11 matches with one draw. 

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque started the day confidently, square-driving paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi for his fifth boundary in the first over, but then fell leg-before in the same over for 41.

Liton Das (29) and tail-ender Rubel Hossain kept Pakistan at bay for 11.5 overs before Mohammad Abbas trapped Rubel leg-before for five.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed Das lbw and had Abu Jayed for three to finish with 4-58 and complete the win.

With the victory, Pakistan gained 60 points in the World Test Championship, taking their tally to 140 points. 

India leads the nine-team championship table with 360 points followed by Australia (246) and England 146. 

Top two teams on the championship table will play the final at Lord's in June 2021. 

Pakistan's victory was on the cards after they bowled Bangladesh out for 233 in the first innings and then piled up 445 in reply, with Babar Azam smashing 143 and Shan Masood 100. 

This becomes Bangladesh's sixth defeat in 14 months, including their fifth by an innings. They have yet to score a championship point in three Tests. 

The second Test starts in Karachi -- after a two months break -- from April 5-9. 

Bangladesh had only agreed to tour Pakistan in three phases due to security concerns over a long stay, first playing a three-match Twenty20 series last month. 

They will also play a one-day international in Karachi (April 3) before the second Test.

