New Zealand win toss, opts to bowl in final ODI against India

By PTI

MT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in the inconsequential third and final One-day International here on Tuesday.

New Zealand made two changes from their last match playing eleven with Williamson replacing Tom Blundell while Mitch Santner came in for Mark Chapman.

India made one change with Kedar Jadhav making way for Manish Pandey.

New Zealand have already clinched the series having won the first two matches.

The Teams: India: Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett.