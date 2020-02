Vivekananda vs Guru Nanak in college T20 summit clash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : U Mukilesh’s unbeaten 89 helped RKM Vivekananda beat Loyola by 22 runs in the men’s semifinals of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial inter-college T20 tournament organised by Guru Nanak College. Guru Nanak A also reached the final of the tournament.Men: RKM Vivekananda 210/4 in 20 ovs (U Mukilesh 89 n.o, Nidhish Rajagopal 53, P Praveen Kumar 39) bt Loyola 188 in 19.3 ovs (Rithik Eswaran 49, P Arjun 35, H Trolik Nag 44). Pachaiyappa’s 137/7 in 20 ovs (AS Santhosh 51) lost to Guru Nanak A 139/3 in 17.5 ovs (S Aravind 62 n.o, R Lokesh 30). Women: Ethiraj 67/6 in 20 ovs (P Bharathi 3/6) lost to MOP Vaishnav 68/1 in 9.1 ovs (S Anusha 48 n.o). JBAS 71/8 in 20 ovs (Deepa 4/12) lost to WCC 72/4 in 14.5 ovs.

TN women lose

Tamil Nadu lost to Saurashtra in a BCCI women’s under-23 one-dayer with Meghna Jambucha scoring an unbeaten 31. Nisha Mishra’s haul of 6 for 10 enabled Uttarakhand to defeat Tripura by six wickets.

At VB Nest: Goa 166/8 in 50 ovs (Sanjula Naik 63, Diksha Sharma 4/24) bt Haryana 150/9 in 50 ovs (Bhawna Ohlan 82 n.o, Suman Gulia 42). At SSN: Tamil Nadu 107 in 42.2 ovs lost to Saurashtra 111/7 in 42.5 ovs (Meghna Jambucha 31 n.o, Eloksi Arun 3/23). At TI-Murugappa: Tripura 53 in 43.5 ovs (Nisha Mishra 6/10) lost to Uttarakhand 56/4 in 21.2 ovs.

Gangadharan slams ton

A Gangadharan’s unbeaten 104 helped Nellai Nadar A defeat Govt HSS A by 34 runs in the TNCA city schools U-16 tournament. Nellai Nadar posted 165 in 20 overs but their rivals could only muster up 131.

Brief scores: Sir Mutha School 259/8 in 30 ovs (B Pranav 64 n.o, S Prashanth 49, Dhruv Joshua Nilakantan 46) bt Sri Sitaram Vidyalaya 94 in 24.2 ovs (S Poonkundran 30, Madhav Maheswari 3/22). Nellai Nadar A 165/7 in 20 ovs (A Gangadharan 104 n.o, MS Sandeep Guhan 3/19) bt Govt HSS A 131 in 27.4 ovs (G Bala 32, M Madhavan 3/23). Vidya Mandir A 185/2 in 30 ovs (N Guru Shravan 72 n.o, Vishaakh E Menon 54 n.o, TS Shiva 36) bt St Patrick’s B 86/6 in 30 ovs.

Sri Sankara SSS 148/5 in 30 ovs (Kavin Rajesh 65) lost to PS SS 150/3 in 25.2 ovs (L Vikram 78 n.o, Anirudh Narayanan 30). Sunshine Chennai 193/8 in 30 ovs (K Pratham 90, N Varun 53, Pranav Balakrishnan 3/36) lost to Bala Vidya Mandir 196/7 in 29.3 ovs (Rohan Raj 47, Utkarsh S Vadhoolan 30, S Subhankar 3/37). Everwin Vidhyashram 25 in 11 ovs (VP Diran 7/15, I Vetrivel 3/10) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 29/1 in 3.3 ovs.