Cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from London, to reach Delhi on Feb 13

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in the year 2000, has been extradited from London and will arrive in here on Thursday, police said on Wednesday.

Decks were cleared for the extradition of alleged bookie Chawla to India after his plea against expulsion was rejected by London's Royal Courts of Justice on January 16.