Cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from London, to reach Delhi on Feb 13
Decks were cleared for the extradition of alleged bookie Chawla to India after his plea against expulsion was rejected by London's Royal Courts of Justice on January 16.
Published: 12th February 2020 11:26 PM | Last Updated: 12th February 2020 11:26 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in the year 2000, has been extradited from London and will arrive in here on Thursday, police said on Wednesday.
Decks were cleared for the extradition of alleged bookie Chawla to India after his plea against expulsion was rejected by London's Royal Courts of Justice on January 16.