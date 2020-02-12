Home Sport Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah slips to second position, Trent Boult becomes number one ODI bowler

Bumrah's dismal performance in the recent three-match ODI series against New Zealand allowed Boult to leapfrog him. Bumrah failed to pick even a single wicket in the series.

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | AP)

DUBAI: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to the second position in ICC's latest ODI bowling rankings as New Zealand's Trent Boult overtook him to secure the top spot.

India were white-washed by the New Zealand team in the ODI series.

Boult now has 727 points on the latest rankings with an eight-point lead over Bumrah.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada retained their third and fourth spot, respectively, in the rankings. Rabada is followed by Australia Pat Cummins, England's Chris Woakes and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir.

Australia's Mitchell Starc made a jump of two spots to secure the eighth rank. The other two bowlers in the top ten are New Zealand's Matt Henery and Lockie Ferguson.

