Home Sport Cricket

Mandhana's blazing fifty goes in vain as Australia win T20 tri-series final

Seasoned left-arm spinner Jonassen was the star of show with brilliant figures of 5 for 12 in four overs, making her only the third Australian bowler to return a five-for in the women's T20 format.

Published: 12th February 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: India opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women's T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen here on Wednesday.

Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144 after being 115 for three in the 15th over.

Seasoned left-arm spinner Jonassen was the star of the show with brilliant figures of 5 for 12 in four overs, making her only the third Australian bowler to return a five-for in the women's T20 format.

"It was a really good all-round performance. Getting Mandhana was the game-changer, she was whacking us all over the park," said Australian captain Meg Lanning.

Opting to bat, Australia managed to post 155 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing a challenging target, Mandhana was up to the task at hand and smashed 12 boundaries in her knock at the Junction Oval.

However, Mandhana's dismissal in the 15th over, caught brilliantly by Nicola Carey in the deep mid-wicket, turned the match in Australia's favour as they put the brakes on India's scoring while at the same time taking wickets.

It was the departure of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, in the 16th over, which dashed India's hopes of a victory.

"In the last three overs we couldn't take the pressure and ended up losing wickets," said Harmanpreet, reflecting on the loss.

Earlier in the day, India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad leaked 19 runs in the last over to let Australia off the hook and post a challenging total.

Opener Beth Mooney, who was adjudged player of the series for her 208 runs in the event, top-scored for the hosts with an aggressive 71 off 54 balls, hitting nine boundaries at the Junction Oval.

At the end of the 19th over, Australia were finding it difficult to free their arms at 136 for five.

However, Mooney and Rachael Haynes (18 off 7 balls) hit out in the last six balls to prop up Australia, ruining left-arm spinner Gayakwad's day.

Opting to bat, Australia were dealt an early blow when Alyssa Healy (4) was dismissed in the very first over of the summit clash by Deepti Sharma, extending the wicketkeeper's woeful run with the bat.

Mooney found an ally in Ashleigh Gardner (26), with whom the opener added 52 runs for the second wicket, and then Lanning, who also made 26 during a 51-run third-wicket stand.

Deepti, who opened the bowling, finished with impressive figures of 2/30 in her four-over spell, while Gayakwad had 2/32.

India's 16-year-old Richa Ghosh made her first appearance for India, scoring 17 off 23 balls.

Brief scores:

Australia: 155 for six in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 71 not out).

India: 144 all out in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 66, Jess Jonassen 5/12).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana T20 series Women T20 series
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp