PSBB A hammer St Michael’s in TNCA City schools U-16 meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nakul Sankara Narayanan’s 49 and P Aathithya’s 47 came in handy for PSBB ‘A’ to hammer St Michael’s by seven wickets in the TNCA City schools U-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: Government HSS ‘B’ 89 in 25.2 ovs (K Om Nitin 3/10) lost to PSBB Millennium ‘A’ 91/1 in 9.4 ovs (H Varun 61 n.o); Nellai Nadar ‘A’ 197/6 in 30 ovs (Anirudh Krishnan 86) bt Sir Mutha School 123 in 29.5 ovs (P Ditya 52); Vidya Mandir ‘B’ 130/7 in 30 ovs (NC Sreevatts 42, P Charan Chunduru 3/20) lost to Santhome ‘A’ 133/1 in 23.4 ovs (Nayef Ahmed 63 n.o); Maharishi Vidya Mandir ‘A’ 155/9 in 30 ovs (C Jinesh 73 n.o, VJ Lakshman 37 n.o, Puranam Vikram 4/9, G Nishanth 3/14) bt PSBB ‘B’ 102 in 20.1 ovs (Siddarth Subramaniam Siva 32, C Manoranja Kumar 3/21); Dominic Savio 40 in 14.2 ovs (Giridhar Prasad 5/15, N Kapilesh 3/10) lost to DAV Public School 42/0 in 7.2 ovs; St Michael’s 160/7 in 30 ovs (VS Atitya 73, K Kevin Romario 41) lost to PSBB ‘A’ 162/3 in 28.1 ovs (Nakul Sankara Narayanan 49, P Aathithya 47).

Vivek cracks ton

R Vivek’s 123 helped Thiruvallur to post 343 for 8 in 90 overs against Kancheepuram on the first day of the final of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 meet.

Brief scores: Thiruvallur 343/8 in 90 ovs (R Vivek 123, R Raja Guru 86, Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu 46) vs Kancheepuram.

Aravind shines

S Aravind’s 37 propelled Guru Nanak College to beat RKM Vivekananda College by seven wickets in the men’s final of the Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 tournament. In the women’s final, MOP Vaishnav thrashed WCC by 96 runs.

Brief scores: (all finals): Men: RKM Vivekananda 114 in 18.3 ovs (Nithish Rajagopal 46) lost to Guru Nanak College 115/3 in 17.1 ovs (S Aravind 37). MoM: D Vignesh Yadav; Player of the tournament: S Aravind (Guru Nanak). Women: MOP Vaishnav 123/3 in 20 ovs (R Nithya Lakshmi 50, S Swarna 35 off n.o.) bt WCC 27/8 in 20 ovs (Anusha S 3/5). WoM: R Nithya Lakshmi. Player of the tournament: R Nithya Lakshmi (MOP Vaishnav).

