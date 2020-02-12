Home Sport Cricket

Time to reformat India

Still looking for right combination, India continue to underwhelm in 50-over format as they lose NZ series 0-3

Published: 12th February 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul bats during the first One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton. (Photo | AP)

KL Rahul bats during the first One Day International cricket match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 3-0 whitewash. Such margins are not always taken seriously. Especially when it comes in an inconsequential series, which few will remember three months down the line. But there is enough for India to wake up in a format where they seem to be the sleeping giants.

This might not call for panic buttons to be pressed, for India were without two regular openers who are arguably the best in the world, while Virat Kohli had an indifferent series. If one includes the T20s, the captain recorded just one fifty-plus score in eight limited-over innings on this tour. The other most precious asset — Jasprit Bumrah — went wicketless in three ODIs. With two potent weapons not firing, problems were compounded by sloppy fielding and some poor bowling by the second-rung of pacers.

Kohli, however, doesn’t feel everything went wrong. “The games were not as bad as the scoreline suggests. It boils down to the chances that we didn’t grab. With the ball, we were not able to make breakthroughs. We were not at all good on the field. We didn’t play so bad, but when you don’t grab chances, you don’t deserve to win. New Zealand played with more intensity. We didn’t show enough composure,” Kohli said in Mt Maunganui on Tuesday.

But there are reasons to worry. This defeat comes against a New Zealand side that is missing two of their best pacers in Trent Boult and Matt Henry. Even six months after the World Cup, India are still a long way away from finding their best combination and continue to invest in resources that are not going to help them in the not-so-distant future. With T20 World Cups slated in 2020 and 2021, India’s focus will be on the shortest format and if they sleep through their plans for ODIs, they will lose valuable time while rebuilding for the 2023 World Cup.

Apart from finding a reliable No 5 in KL Rahul, who has also given them the option of playing an extra batsman thanks to his reliable show behind the stumps, and the emergence of Shreyas Iyer at No 4, there is little to take home. For a side that will enter a rebuilding phase soon after a new-look selection panel takes charge, these are encouraging signs. May be this series acted as an audition of sorts where some players dropped themselves with their performances.

Next up in this format is a rather meaningless three-match series against South Africa at home in March. If things go as planned, the new selection panel will pick the squads and given his recent outings, Kedar Jadhav’s run with the national side is likely to end. With fitness concerns continuing with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube not making a convincing case for himself, India might go back to Vijay Shankar.
These aside, what will concern India is the bowling unit. Unlike in Tests, the team has not seen the back-ups step up. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini had an opportunity to show they can be counted upon, but they seldom bowled with the assurance that someone like Deepak Chahar showed. The spinners, too, didn’t have a good outing. Over to new selection panel.

India: Shaw (run out) 40, Agarwal b Jamieson 1, Kohli c Jamieson b Bennett 9, Iyer c De Grandhomme b Neesham 62, Rahul c Jamieson b Bennett 112, Pandey c Santner b Bennett 42, Thakur c De Grandhomme b Bennett 7, Jadeja (not out) 8, Saini (not out) 8. Extras (b1, w6) 7. Total (7 wickets, 50 ovs) 296. FoW: 1-8, 2-32, 3-62, 4-162, 5-269, 6-269, 7-280. Bowling: Southee 9-0-59-0, Jamieson 10-0-53-1, Bennett 10-1-64-4, De Grandhomme 3-0-10-0, Neesham 8-0-50-1, Santner 10-0-59-0. 

New Zealand: Guptill b Chahal 66, Nicholls 
C Rahul b Thakur 80, Williamson c Agawal 
b Chahal 22, Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12, 
Latham (not out) 32, Neesham c Kohli b 
Chahal 19, De Grandhomme (not out) 58. 
Extras (b1, lb2, w6, nb2) 11. Total (5 wickets, 
47.1 ovs) 300. FoW: 1-106, 2-159, 3-186, 4-189, 5-220. Bowling: Bumrah 10-0-50-0, Saini 8-0-68-0, Chahal 10-1-47-3, Thakur 9.1-0-87-1, Jadeja 10-0-45-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp