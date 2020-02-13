Home Sport Cricket

Twitter posts disappear and captain isn't informed: Virat Kohli questions RCB

Kohli, who is currently leading the national side in New Zealand, on Thursday said he was surprised that posts from the social media accounts of RCB disappeared.

By IANS

HAMILTON: Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who also leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (RCB), has been left shocked after the franchise removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts.

Kohli, who is currently leading the national side in New Zealand, on Thursday said he was surprised that posts from the social media accounts of RCB disappeared and him, being the captain of the side, was not even informed. "Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed. @rcbtweets let me know if you need any help," Kohli tweeted.

RCB, who have not been able to win IPL since its inception in 2008, changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'. The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also left shocked after the development. "Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?" Chahal had tweeted on his way back from New Zealand.

AB de Villiers, who also plays for RCB, also expressed shock at the development which came weeks ahead of the start of the 2020 IPL edition. "Folks at @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts? ?? I hope it's just a strategy break. ????" de Villiers wrote.

RCB's actions come a day after the Bengaluru-based franchise signed Muthoot Fincorp as their title sponsor for IPL 2020. RCB on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry.

The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.

