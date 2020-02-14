Home Sport Cricket

Jolly Rovers take home big prize in TNCA ceremony

TNCA prize distribution ceremony for the domestic seasons 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 held at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Wednesday.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:34 AM

TNCA president Rupa Gurunath presenting the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield to Ajay Kudva, cricket in charge of Jolly Rovers, for being 1st Division champs (2018-19).

TNCA president Rupa Gurunath presenting the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield to Ajay Kudva, cricket in charge of Jolly Rovers, for being 1st Division champs (2018-19).

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers bagged the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield for being the First Division champions in the 2018-2019 season at the TNCA prize distribution ceremony for the domestic seasons 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 held at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Wednesday. N Srinivasan, former ICC chairman and BCCI president was the chief guest. Rupa Gurunath, president, TNCA presented the trophies. Thiruvallur DCA won the U-19 league for the third time in a row.

Awards: (winners only): 2017-2018: TNCA League:  1st Division: Elite: (Rajah of Palayampatti Shield): Grand Slam CC. Plate: (SR Jagannathan Trophy): Alwarpet CC. 2nd Division: Elite: (CP Johnstone Shield): Mylapore Recreation Club ‘A’. Plate: Parrys SRC. 3rd Division: ‘A’ Zone: SPIC RC. ‘B’ Zone: DSS Club. Overall champion: (CR Pattabhiram Shield): DSS Club. 4th Division: ‘A’ Zone: Sir M CtM Old Boys SA. ‘B’ Zone: Perungalathur CC. ‘C’ Zone: Garnet CC. ‘D’ Zone: Jupitor SC. Overall champion: (Bishop Waller Shield): Sir MCtM Old Boys SA. 5th Division: ‘A’ Zone: State Bank of India RC. ‘B’ Zone: Kohinoor XI. ‘C’ Zone: Bharath Petroleum Corporation Club. ‘D’ Zone: National United Club. ‘E’ Zone: Park Town RC.

Overall champion: (Dr P Subbrayan Shield): Bharath Petroleum CC. 6th Division: ‘A’ Zone: Komaleeswarar CC. ‘B’ Zone: HSBC Recreation Club. Overall champion: (PVH Babu Shield): Shivaji Cricket Club. Districts: Inter-districts: U-14: Tirupur District. U-16: Coimbatore DCA. U-19: Thiruvallur DCA. U-23: Coimbatore DCA. SS Rajan trophy: Thiruvallur DCA. 2018-2019: TNCA League: 1st Division: (Rajah of Palayampatti Shield): Jolly Rovers CC. 2nd Division: Elite: (CP Johnstone Shield): AGORC. Plate: SPIC RC. 3d Division: ‘A’ Zone: Sir MCtM Old Boys SA. ‘B’ Zone: Indian Bank SRC. Overall champion: Sir MCtM Old Boys SA.

4th Division: ‘A’ Zone: Madras Aryan Club. ‘B’ Zone: Nungambakkam CC. ‘C’ Zone: Krishnaraj Memorial Club. ‘D’ Zone: Triplicane CC. Overall Champion: (Bishop Waller Shield): Madras Aryan Club. 5th Division: ‘A’ Zone: Perambur United Club. ‘B’ Zone: Komaleeswarar CC. ‘C’ Zone: Hunters XI. ‘D’ Zone: National Recreation Club. ‘E’ Zone: Magnet CC. Overall champion: (Dr P Subbarayan Shield): National Recreation Club. 6th Division: ‘A’ Zone: Egmore Club. ‘B’ Zone: Indian Oil SRC. Overall Champion: (PVH Babu Shield). Indian Oil SRC. Districts: Inter-Districts: U-14: Tirupur District.U-16: Thiruvallur DCA. U-19: Thiruvullur DCA. U-23: Tiruchirapalli DCA.

Raja takes limelight

Leg spinner R Raja Giri’s 5 for 42 helped Thiruvallur beat Kancheepuram by 80 runs in the final of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament. Brief scores: Thiruvallur 343/8 in 90 ovs & 263/6 in 40 ovs (R Raja Guru 106) bt Kancheepuram 393 in 89.5 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 218) & 133 in 33.2 ovs (R Raja Giri 5/42). Big win for Nellai Nadar Nellai Nadar ‘B’ defeated GT Aloha Vidhya Mandir by 146 runs in the TNCA City schools U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: Nellai Nadar ‘B’ 304/4 in 30 ovs (AP Pragadeesh Kumar 100, V Raghuraman 108) bt GT Aloha Vidhya Mandir 158 in 25.3 ovs (S  Aniruthan  62, RK Jayant  4/6). Chettinad Vidyashram, ‘A’ 166/5 in 30 ovs (T Lalith Chockalingam 68) bt PSBB SSS ‘A’ (KK Nagar) 118 in 26.4 ovs (S Dharmik Bharadwaj 34 n.o.).

