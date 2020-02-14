Home Sport Cricket

New decade: RCB unveils new logo after deleting all previous posts from social media handles

RCB on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

The team took to Twitter to make an announcement and posted a small video to unveil the new logo. (Photo | RCB Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday unveiled their new logo.

The team took to Twitter to make an announcement and posted a small video to unveil the new logo.

"THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold," Royal Challengers Bangalore's official handle tweeted.

RCB on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The side's performance in the premier T20 tournament has not been up to the mark as the side finished last during the 2017 and 2019 campaign.

In 2018, they finished at the sixth spot.

Their last best performance came in 2016 as they made it to the finals of the tournament. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Premier League IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp