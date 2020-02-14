Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy clash: Despite dropped catches, Karnataka hold edge over Baroda

At the end of the day, Karnataka still managed to scalp five wickets as Baroda posted 208 to write off the deficit and take a slender lead of 60 runs after being bowled out for a paltry 85.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

The story could have been a lot different had the fielders held onto their chances.

The story could have been a lot different had the fielders held onto their chances.

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the M Chinnaswamy surface helped bowlers throughout the opening day of the Karnataka-Baroda Elite Group B Ranji Trophy clash, the assistance subsided considerably on Day 2 as batting became comparatively easy.

For record, a total of 17 wickets fell on the first day. When wickets are hard to come by, bowlers need support from everyone involved, especially fielders, who can lift the mood in the team with a brilliant catch or a run-out.

But on Thursday, Karnataka floored four chances, including two dropped catches from skipper Karun Nair. Stationed at first slip, Nair gave reprieves to Ahmadnoor Pathan and Abhimanyusingh Rajput when the batsmen were on 55 and nine runs respectively. The former, who was dropped again by wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath for 86, finally fell for 90. Even Deepak Hooda (50) got a reprieve at 27 when substitute Dega Nischal failed to latch onto a difficult chance at short leg.

At the end of the day, Karnataka still managed to scalp five wickets as Baroda posted 208 to write off the deficit and take a slender lead of 60 runs after being bowled out for a paltry 85 in their first innings.

The story could have been a lot different had the fielders held onto their chances. Despite the largesse offered by fielders, Karnataka bowlers kept asking questions to the batsmen on a consistent basis and it fetched them rewards.

Prasidh Krishna broke the opening partnership when he had Kedar Devdhar for 15 runs. Ten balls later, Krishnappa Gowtham trapped Vishnu Solanki for two to make it two in as many overs. But a third-wicket partnership of 94 between Pathan and Hooda frustrated Karnataka. They looked in good touch, especially the latter, who pushed the home team on the backfoot with his attacking display.

At the stroke of tea, Baroda looked in a healthy position as they were 121 for two. But, things changed in the final session as More castled Hooda with a peach of a delivery to end the resistance. Krunal Pandya's stay in the crease was short-lived by Devdutt Padikkal's diving catch at gully as Baroda were reduced to 159/4. It became 188/5 when Prasidh dismissed Pathan in the final hour of play.

Baroda though still have five wickets in hand but two of them might not turn up to bat. Their no. 11 Babasabikh Khan Pathan, who suffered a hamstring injury on the first day, is all but ruled out while wicketkeeper Viraj Bhosale is still nursing a fever casting doubt over his participation.

Despite fortunes favouring them, Karnataka will hope to wrap up Baroda innings as soon as possible to ensure they don't chase a tricky target in the fourth innings.

Before Karnataka pacers had the ball in their hand, Abhimanyu Mithun (40), who started his day on nine, played an attacking knock that included five fours to help team consolidate the lead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy clash Ranji Trophy M Chinnaswamy
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp