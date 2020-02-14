Home Sport Cricket

Openers fail; Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara come to rescue on Day 1 of warm-up game

All the three designated openers -- Mayank Agarwal (1), Prithvi Shaw (0) and Shubman Gill (0) -- failed the seam and bounce test, falling cheaply.

Published: 14th February 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

PUJARA

Cheteshwar Pujara (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

HAMILTON: Hanuma Vihari's gutsy hundred and the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara's 92 were the bright spots in an otherwise dreadful batting performance by India on the first day of their warm-up game against New Zealand XI here.

All the three designated openers -- Mayank Agarwal (1), Prithvi Shaw (0) and Shubman Gill (0) -- failed the seam and bounce test, falling cheaply.

With skipper Virat Kohli opting for an intense net session over the warm-up game, India managed only 263/9 with none apart from Vihari (101 retired) and Pujara able to score even 20 runs on a Seddon Park track that had liberal grass covering.

What would worry the Indian team management was failure of all the three openers.

Shaw and Gill were undone by the extra bounce while Agarwal failed to counter to seam movement.

New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn (3/40) got the ball to rear up awkwardly from length during his first spell and Shaw's dismissal was the ugliest one.

Kuggeleijn, who was hitting the deck hard, got one into Shaw's rib-cage leaving the batsman in no position to duck.

The eyes were not on the ball with the bat face closed.

The awkward hit ballooned up and was taken by Rachin Ravindra at short leg.

Agarwal, who has been in horrible form of late, then edged an away going delivery to keeper Dane Cleaver behind the stumps.

Another classic Test match dismissal was Gill, who was given the no.

4 slot in absence of skipper Kohli.

The snorter from Kuggeleijn grew big on Gill, who tried defending but the thick edge flew to gully making it 5 for 3 in no time.

Ajinkya Rahane (18) was out by the end of the first hour, edging one to the slips, before Vihari and Pujara stemmed the rot and got a 195-run stand.

Once they saw of Kuggeleijn's first spell and the skiddy Blair Tickner, batting became easy in the second and third session.

Once the spinners were in operation, Pujara pulled Ish Sodhi over long leg for a six while Vihari also hit three down the ground off left-arm spinner Ravindra.

Pujara was finally out in the final session trying to hook Gibson even as Vihari got to the three-figure mark.

India lost the last six wickets for 30 runs but what stuck out like a sore thumb was another shot selection by Rishabh Pant when he tried an ugly hoick off Ish Sodhi's bowling only to be caught by the man at extra cover.

Not getting a single match in the limited-overs series must have dented Pant's confidence as he threw away his wicket when he could have scored a good 35 to 40 runs without any pressure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hanuma Vihari Mayank Agarwal Cheteshwar Pujara New Zealand XI warm-up game
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp