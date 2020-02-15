Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Wins for Bengal, Karnataka end Tamil Nadu’s qualification hopes

For Baba Aparajith & Co to advance, they needed a win against Saurashtra and those two teams to lose their respective matches.

Published: 15th February 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bengal defeated Punjab by 48 runs in Patiala to qualify for quarterfinals.

Bengal defeated Punjab by 48 runs in Patiala to qualify for quarterfinals. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s slim hopes of qualifying for the Ranji Trophy knockouts from the combined Groups A and B ended with Karnataka and Bengal winning their respective final league matches.

For Baba Aparajith & Co to advance, they needed a win against Saurashtra and those two teams to lose their respective matches. 

The draw for the quarterfinals will be released by the BCCI on Saturday, but as things stand, the teams who have made it to the knockouts are Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Andhra, Jammu & Kashmir, and Goa. 

There is a tight contest between Odisha and Services for the lone remaining spot from Group C. Between them, Services are best placed to get an outright result as Chhattisgarh, who conceded a first-innings lead of 219 ended the day at 325 for 1 and are 106 runs ahead of them.

If both the fixtures end in a draw, it will come down to first-innings lead and Odisha are just a wicket away from dismissing Jharkhand and gaining the upper hand in the fixture.

Tamil Nadu’s bowlers put up an average performance on Day 3 in Rajkot as they managed only three wickets. Having posted 424 in the first innings, the visitors lost the plot on Friday.  From their overnight score of 107 for three, Saurashtra ended the day at 346 for six, trailing by just 76 runs.

The hosts’ senior batsman Arpit Vasavada led the fightback to keep their hopes of gaining three points alive. Though they have already qualified, Saurashtra did not sit back and let Tamil Nadu dictate the game.

It was Vasavada’s unbeaten 126 and wicketkeeper Avi Barot’s 82 that helped Saurashtra steady the ship after the top-order collapsed on the second day. The duo shared 108 runs for the fourth wicket. While Vasavada’s 267-ball knock contained 13 fours and one six, Barot hit 10 boundaries and a maximum.

The 27-year-old Barot fell short of his second first-class hundred when he edged to wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan off right-arm pacer K Vignesh.

Saurashtra looked to be in trouble when pacer M Mohammed removed Samarth Vyas (10) cheaply to leave the team at 213 for five. Prerak Mankad was the next wicket to fall for 13 when left-arm spinner M Siddharth trapped him leg before.

The hosts took tea at 253 for six, still trailing by 172 runs at that point. However, Vasavada hung on and found a partner in No 8 Chirag Jani to frustrate Tamil Nadu. The duo forged an unbroken 104-run stand for the seventh wicket as Jani ended the day at 47 not out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy knockouts Ranji Trophy 2020 Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Karnataka Ranji Trophy Bengal Ranji Trophy
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp