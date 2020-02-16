Ashutosh and Nikhil centuries give MP lead against Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Centuries from Ashutosh Sharma (103) and Nikhil Mishra (104 batting) enabled Madhya Pradesh to bag a lead of 121 runs against Tamil Nadu on the second day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Elite B group U-23 match being played at Salem Cricket Foundation grounds. Madhya Pradesh were 371/8 in 104 overs at stumps. Parth Goswami (55) and Ashutosh Sharma added 101 runs in 19.2 overs for the second wicket. Once Sharma departed, the rest of the batting unit crumbled as medium-pacer Sonu Yadav picked up four wickets.

Brief scores: TN 250 vs MP 371/8 in 104 ovs (Parth Goswami 55, Ashutosh Sharma 103, Nikhil Mishra 104 n.o, R Sonu Yadav 4/58).

Inter-college sports quiz

Murugappa Group and Goal Quiz will conduct an inter-college sports quiz at Patrician College of Arts & Science on February 26. Total cash prize is `50,000. College students from Tamil Nadu can take part in the quiz. A team comprises of two members from the same college. Multiple teams can take part from the same college. Reporting time is 12.30 pm. Entry closes on February 24. For registration, mail your entries to goalquiz@gmail.com with names, class, college name and phone numbers. Registration fee per team is `100 and it can be paid on the spot. For details, contact 9884347182.

DG Vaishnav in semis

DG Vaishnav college beat Wisdom VBC 26-28, 25-17, 25-18 in the quarterfinals of the SNJ group-Chennai District ‘B’ Division volleyball league championship.

Natl ball badminton c’ship

About 1200 players from 28 states, three Union territories and six institutions across the country will participate in the 65th Senior National ball badminton championship to be held at St Joseph’s College of Engineering from Feb 17 to 21.

KESPA swimming meet

The 5th KESPA-HITS TN state-level swimming meet 2020 was inaugurated by J Balakrishnan, General Manager & Zonal Manager of IOB at the SDAT-Dolphin Swimming Academy on Saturday. Chandrasekhar, secretary, Tamilnadu Aquatic Association and Group Captain P Ramesh were the guests of honour. Jose Vargese, president of KESPA welcomed the participants and guests. Jayasankar Menon, the general secretary, introduced the guests and Olympian Sebastian Xavier extended vote of thanks. More than 300 participants are taking part in the meet. A valedictory function will be held on Sunday at 4.30pm.

Impt results: College (Men): 100 (Bk/s): Toshid TR (SRMC) 2: Dinesh Kumar (SRMC) 3: Abdul Kuthos K (HITS). (100 (Bt/s): 1 Sachinkumar SV (DG Vasishnav) 2: Avinash Shreekumar (LICET) 3: M Madhavan (RMK): 400 (F/s): 1 Akash Balaji (DG Vasishnav) 2: Sairam SP (DG Vasishnav) 3: Maadaavan M (RMK). College (Women): 100 (Bk/s): 1 Samyuktha S (HITS) 2: Reetika Mary (SRMC) 3: Joshiba (LICET): 400 (F/s) 1: Sivateja R (Anna Adarsh College) 2: Abhishtha (Sree Ramachandra) 3: Aarathi (LICET). Boys: Group I: 50 (Bt/s): 1: Athish M (Kola Saraswathy Vaishnav) 2: Hitesh Bafna (Don Bosco MHS) 3: Elija Dominic Perrira (Don Bosco MHS): Group II: 200m freestyle:1: Akash S (Velammal MHSS) 2: Kaveen Raj V (Chettinad Vidyasharam) 3: Kyishong B Das (Sir Mutha School); 50 (Bt/s): 1: Praneeth G (SBOA Global School) 2: Tharun S (Mahirshi Vidyamandir) 3: Vigneswar KS (DAV School): 50 (B/fly): 1. B Harish (Surana Jain MHS) 2: Ashok. S (St. Britto Academy) 3: M Sanjeev (RMK SSS): 100m b/fly: 1: Kyishong B Das (Sir Mutha School) 2: Vijay Sabareswar KM (Chettinad Vidyashram) 3: B Harish (Suarna Jain). Group III: 200 (F/s) 1: Sri Hari V (Velammal MHS) 2: Vishal Viswanath (SBOA Jr College) 3: Sai Deepak S (Doveton MHS). 50 (Bk/s) 1: Krishly Keishav S (Narayan Olympiad School) 2: Gokulan S (SBOA Jr College) 3: V Srihari (Velammal MHS): 100 (B/fly) 1: Sabarish T (Montfort Academy) 2: S Gokulan (SBOA School Jr College) 3: A. Hemanth (Doveton Boys MHSS). Girls Group II: 50 (Bt/s): 1 V Praseedha (Velammal MHS) 2: C Krthika (Sri Bala Vidyalaya) 3: Yuvasri R (Everwin MHS). 50 (Bt/s): 1 C Krthika (Shri Bala Vidyalaya) 2: Nidhi Vora (Chennai Public Global School) 3: R Yuvvasri (Everwin MHSS).